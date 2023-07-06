(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

If you’re searching for a new Xbox Series X headset, look no further than this phenomenal deal from Walmart.

The Xbox Wireless Headset, which is one of the best Xbox Series X headsets by some distance, is currently on sale for just $49 – saving you $50 off the usual asking price.

The Xbox Wireless Headset has long been a personal favorite of mine due to the plethora of high-end features it includes, like how you can connect to mobile devices via Bluetooth and your Xbox console simultaneously.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Xbox Wireless Headset deal

🤯 You can grab one of the best Xbox Series X headsets available for less than $50

📉 The Xbox Wireless Headset is currently $49, down from $99

👍 It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC and mobile devices via Bluetooth

💪 It’s unlikely that this deal will be beaten anytime soon

It also sounds fantastic, delivering impressive bass and convincing spatial sound. What’s more, you can customize the headset’s EQ to your liking using the Xbox Accessories app.

Despite owning more expensive pairs of headphones, I still enjoy the sound signature and convenience of the Xbox Wireless Headset today. The large dials on the earcups that control volume and voice chat are a pleasure to use, and the unintrusive microphone makes chatting with your friends a breeze.

Unlike some wireless headphones, I’ve always found the Xbox Wireless Headset’s connection to be rock-solid, with barely any perceptible interference. That’s a huge sticking point for me with some headsets I’ve tested, like the Nacon RIG 800 Pro HX which unfortunately exhibited intermittent popping.

Even though Amazon Prime Day 2023 is less than a week away, it’s unlikely we’ll see this same deal during Amazon’s sales extravaganza, so don’t miss out. You don’t even need to be a Walmart+ member to take advantage of this offer.

If you are excited about Prime Day, don’t forget you can save $5 ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023 when you buy a $50 Amazon eGift Card. You’ve got until July 10 to take advantage of this offer.

