Matt Swider playing PSVR 2 at CES 2023. (Credit: The Shortcut)

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Thumbs up for PSVR 2

🤔 Oculus VR founder Palmer Luckey has shared his thoughts on PSVR 2

🤯 The man behind headsets like the Meta Quest 2 was ‘blown away’ after a recent hands-on demo

👍 Luckey’s approval might not be enough to sway you into spending $549 on PSVR 2, but it’s welcome nonetheless

📆 PSVR 2 releases on February 22 for PS5 and there will be around 30 games available at launch

PSVR 2 has been given a glowing recommendation by Oculus founder Palmer Luckey, who said he was “blown away” after experiencing Sony’s next-gen headset in person.

Luckey, who recently invented a VR headset that will literally kill you, sold Oculus to Facebook (now Meta) in 2014 for $2 billion and played a hand in the success of the Meta Quest 2.

Many consider Luckey to be one of the godfathers of VR along with John Carmack, – who recently departed Meta – so it’s encouraging that PSVR 2 had been given a thumbs up at this early stage.

Luckey made his feelings known on Twitter in a reply to PlayStation’s head of indies Shuhei Yoshida (thanks, TechRadar Gaming). He also added that the original PSVR, which sold five million units, was one of the biggest successes during the last generation of VR and tipped Sony’s second stab at virtual reality to do even better.

Our very own

, in his hands-on Sony

at CES 2023, came away extremely impressed with the forthcoming PS5 virtual reality headset.

“My 30-minute demo with the PlayStation VR 2 at CES 2023 in Las Vegas renewed my hope for virtual reality at a time when I – and a lot of people – have been skeptical,” Matt wrote. “VR hasn’t exactly wowed us in a few years, but Sony has massive potential with PSVR 2.”

Sony has said there will be around 30 PSVR 2 games at launch, including VR upgrades of Resident Evil Village and Gran Turismo 7, the latter of which has convinced me to pick up a PlayStation VR2 on February 22.

Unlike Meta Quest 2, which is an all-in-one wireless solution, you’ll need a PlayStation 5 to use PSVR 2. Sony has said that the PS5 stock shortage is finally over and recently celebrated 30 million units sold, but check out our PS5 restock page if you’re still on the hunt for Sony’s elusive console.