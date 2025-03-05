📆 Nvidia has revealed its Founders Editions cards will be available "later in March"

👍 The news was first shared by a reviewer on X

👀 The usual third-party board providers, including Asus, Gigabyte, Zotac, and MSI, will have RTX 5070s available today

🆚 AMD is launching its answer to Nvidia’s RTX 5070 tomorrow

Hot on the heels of our Nvidia RTX 5070 review, the company has confirmed that its Founders Edition cards won't launch alongside other 5070s today.

Nvidia GeForce global PR director Ben Berraondo told The Verge that RTX 5070 Founders Edition cards will be available "later in March", which will disappoint those who wanted the RTX 5070 for $549.99.

The news was first shared by Hardwareluxx editor Andreas Schilling on X, where he said: “You think you can buy a GeForce RTX 5070 Founders Edition tomorrow? No, Nvidia told us 2 1/2 hours before review drop: 'The RTX 5070 Founders Edition will be available later in March'.”

The usual third-party board providers will have RTX 5070s available today, including Asus, Gigabyte, Zotac and MSI. However, many PC gamers prefer Nivida’s Founders Edition cards and stock for the new GPU is scarce once again.

Nvidia had already delayed the launch of its RTX 5070 from February 28 to March 5, putting it in direct competition with AMD's upcoming RX 9070 XT and RX 9070. And unfortunately for Nvidia, AMD's offering is looking far more appealing – though you'll have to wait for our review to find out for certain.

Nvidia's 50-series launch has been impacted by several issues, some self-inflicted. Its high-end RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070 Ti are almost impossible to find at the recommended retail price. Some GPUs were also shipped with missing components, leading to degraded performance. As a result, some gamers may turn to AMD for their graphics card needs.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.