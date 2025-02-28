📯 AMD announced its $599 Radeon RX 9070 XT and $549 Radeon RX 9070

🎮 Both graphics cards will release on March 6 to challenge Nvidia RTX 5000 series GPUs

➕ AMD Radeon RX 9000 series is built on RDNA 4 with 3rd-gen ray tracing accelerators and 2nd-gen AI accelerators

🏃 FSR 4 is AMD’s first truly AI-powered upscaling solution that promises 2x-3x frame rates

AMD’s next-generation GPUs, the $599 Radeon RX 9070 XT and $549 Radeon RX 9070 will soon release on March 6.

Those prices are certainly attractive to the comparatively high-priced $749 Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti and $549 Nvidia RTX 5070. Aside from being a bit of a bargain, these two GPUs have some nice specs on paper. The new Radeon RX 9000 series is also AMD’s first pair of RDNA 4 graphics cards featuring 3rd-generation ray tracing accelerators and 2nd-generation AI accelerators.

AMD claims the RX 9070 XT will be two times faster at ray tracing and have up to eight times faster AI performance to boot. What’s more, AMD announced FSR 4 will be the first version of its upscaling technology to utilize machine learning or AI. AMD has lagged behind for years without AI-powered upscaling, while DLSS has had it since version 2.0.

(Credit: AMD)

The component maker demonstrated FSR 4 can help push Space Marine 2 from an average 53 fps at native 4K resolution to 182fps with FSR 4. That’s roughly a 3.4x uplift in frame rate. If this AMD chart is correct, there will be a two-to-three times frame rate increase for a variety of games like Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and Baldur’s Gate 3.

(credit: AMD)

Unfortunately, AMD hasn’t shared any performance comparisons against anything other than its last generation AMD Radeon RX 7900 with some nebulous 4K Ultra Gaming vs 4K Ultra ray tracing gaming tests.

I won’t be able to tell you how well these GPUs stack against my Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti review or Nvidia RTX 5080 review benchmarks until AMD’s embargo lifts next Wednesday, March 5, so stay tuned for our full reviews on the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and AMD Radeon RX 9070.

Conveniently, March 5 is the launch date for the Nvidia RTX 5070.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.