➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Nvidia GeForce Now

😱 A new Nvidia GeForce Now membership tier has been announced that offers five times the power of an Xbox Series X

💪 Nvidia GeForce Now Ultimate is powered by an RTX 4080

💨 Members can stream games at up to 240 frames per second with ray tracing and DLSS 3 in supported titles

💰 The Ultimate membership tier costs $19.99 per month or $99.99 for six months

Nvidia has announced a massive upgrade to cloud gaming service Nvidia GeForce Now, with a new Ultimate membership tier that takes performance to the next level.

The company behind some of the best GPUs on the market has integrated the new RTX 4080 into its SuperPODs, which power Nvidia GeForce Now. The end result means Ultimate subscribers can enjoy over 64 teraflops of graphics horsepower.

To put that into perspective, the new RTX 4080-powered cloud gaming servers offer more than five times the power of an Xbox Series X. Many of the best Xbox Series X games are also available on PC, meaning this could be the way to go if you haven’t picked up Microsoft’s flagship console yet.

What’s perhaps even more impressive than the level of graphical fidelity on offer, though, is the low latency Nvidia promises. Not only can those with capable displays enjoy 240fps gameplay – double that of Xbox Series X 120fps games – but Nividia says it can achieve click-to-pixel latency below 40ms, a first in cloud gaming. That’s far more responsive than Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming.

“Nvidia’s Ada architecture is a big leap in graphics quality, and through GeForce Now we’re streaming an RTX 4080 experience to more devices and more gamers than ever,” said Jeff Fisher, senior vice president of GeForce at Nvidia. “GeForce Now Ultimate members will have the technology and the performance to experience even the most demanding games in their full ray-traced glory.”

The new Nvidia GeForce Now Ultimate membership costs $19.99 a month or $99.99 for six months. There are over 1,500 games to play on the service, including some of the best PC games like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Depending on your internet connection and needs, Nvidia GeForce Now could be a viable alternative when it comes to PS5 vs Xbox Series X. If the Ultimate membership is too dear, priority memberships are also available for $9.99 a month or $49.99 for six months which gives you access to a premium rig, RTX features, and extended session lengths.

Cloud gaming continues to improve at a rapid pace, despite the death of Google Stadia. Nvidia’s latest improvements to GeForce Now show the company is fully committed to offering a solution to those who don’t have the cash to buy the latest graphics card.