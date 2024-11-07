🤔 Nvidia is making some changes to its cloud gaming service

🆕 A new Performance tier offers 1440p streaming for $9.99 a month

⏰ However, a new playtime allowance of 100 hours a month is being introduced

👉 Existing members can continue to get unlimited playtime until January 2026 if they have an active membership before December 31, 2024

Nvidia GeForce Now is undergoing some changes by introducing a new middle tier membership called ‘Performance’. However, there’s also some bad news for 6% of GeForce Now subscribers.

The new Performance tier lets subscribers stream at up to 1440p – an increase on the previous 1080p resolution – and experience games in ultrawide resolutions. Current ‘Priority’ members will be automatically upgraded to Performance and the new tier is rolling out today.

Gamers who play on the free tier will stream games from “basic rigs”, according to Nvidia’s blog post, that offer varying specs for entry-level cloud gaming. It’s unclear whether that means you’ll get a locked 1080p.

Unfortunately, Nvidia is reducing how long GeForce Now subscribers can play from the start of next year. A new 100-hour monthly playtime allowance is being introduced for Performance and Ultimate members, which Nvidia says will allow it to “continue providing exceptional quality and speed – as well as shorter queue times.”

Crucially, Nvidia says the new limit is “ample” and will only affect 6% of members who currently exceed the 100-hour playtime each month. You can pay an additional $2.99 for 15 additional hours of Performance or $5.99 for 15 additional hours of Ultimate if you want to keep on gaming.

Active paid members of GeForce Now as of December 31, 2024, will continue to receive unlimited playtime for a full year until January 2026. You’ll need to keep your account “uninterrupted and in good standing” to continue to receive the offer.

As part of the revamp, Nvidia is offering 25% off Performance, Ultimate and Day Passes for a limited time if you want to try out its cloud gaming service. There are over 2,000 games on Nvidia GeForce Now, and Ultimate members can enjoy up to 4K resolution at 120fps or 1080 at 240 fps across nearly any device.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.