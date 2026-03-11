📅 March 31: Nvidia DLSS 4.5 finally gets its full release with 6x and Dynamic Multi-Frame Generation

Nvidia has announced DLSS 4.5’s promised 6x Multi-Frame Generation and dynamic MFG features will arrive on March 31.

Announced and released at CES 2026, DLSS 4.5 already introduced Nvidia’s 2nd-generation transformer model. This latest DLSS 4.5 release finally lets you increase the multi-frame generation factor from a maximum of four to six. That makes DLSS 4.5 better able to boost frame rates to 240fps, 360fps, and possibly even 1,040fps.

With 6x MFG, any 40- or 50-series GPU can generate up to five frames of animation for every real rendered frame. This lets even mid-tier GPUs, like the Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti, achieve high frame rate gaming.

Dynamic MFG essentially tells the GPU to maintain a target frame rate (i.e. 240fps), but ramp down or up frame generation. For example, your GPU might need to run at 6x MFG to keep up the frame rate in the middle of a hectic match, but while you’re in a menu, Dynamic MFG can reduce the GPU’s frame generation to 1x or even zero to give its Tensor cores a rest.

Nvidia promises. Nvidia also confirmed several games are being fully developed for DLSS 4.5, including 007 First Light, Control Resonant, Samson, and Star Wars Galactic Racers.

GeForce Now with subscriptions

GeForce Now will soon stream games at 90fps on the Apple Vision Pro (credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia also announced that GeForce Now will make discovering games available from subscriptions like Xbox Game Pass and Ubisoft+ easier to find. The app has been updated to label games as available to play through game subscriptions.

Additionally, GeForce Now will soon have GOG (Good Old Games) account linking and library syncing. This comes after Nvidia GeForce Now integrated Gaijin single sign-on support at CES 2026.

Lastly, if you’re streaming games to a VR headset, GeForce Now will add 90 fps support on March 19. This is a nice bump up from the previous 60fps max for Pico devices and VR headsets like the Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest; however, you’ll need a GeForce Now Ultimate tier subscription to enjoy the 90fps upgrade.

