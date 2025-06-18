(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 Nothing is promising five years of software updates for the Phone 3

👀 That’s more than any Nothing phone released, but behind others

🏎️ It’s all thanks to the more powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

📅 The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to be announced on July 1

Nothing is promising more software upgrades for its next smartphone. The Phone 3 is confirmed to get five years of software updates, which is longer than any other phone Nothing has shipped in the past. It’ll be followed up with seven years of security updates, according to Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis.

The Phone 3 is Nothing’s first true flagship, so it makes sense it’ll get the most software updates of any Nothing phone to date. However, it still falls behind some of the highest-end phones on the market like the Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9 Pro, both of which get seven years of Android upgrades plus security updates.

It’s due to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor which, by default, gets five years of software support. The Nothing Phone 2, which shipped in 2023, was only guaranteed four years of software updates in total due to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Evangelidis clarified. With the new chipset, Nothing has to offer longer software upgrade paths, which means you’ll get to use the Phone 3 for longer and get all the latest features.

It’s unclear which version of Android the Phone 3 will ship with at first, so it’s hard to say whether the final OS upgrade it’ll get is Android 19 or Android 20. However, we’ll know sooner than later - Nothing is expected to announce the device on July 1 during an event.

The Phone 3 is expected to come with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display, up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, a triple rear camera system, a 5,000mAh battery, and an updated Glyph interface on the back.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.