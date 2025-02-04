🔌 Nomad has unveiled its new 100W Universal Cable for Apple Watch

Nomad kicked off 2025 with its glow-in-the-dark Icy Blue Apple Watch band. Now, the popular accessory brand is freshening up its line of chargers with the new Universal Charger for Apple Watch, designed to make it easy to charge your Apple Watch and other USB-C devices - like your iPhone 16 or AirPods 4 - with one cable.

The cable looks like a standard USB-C connector until you look at one of the ends. Right before the USB-C connector is a full-fledged Apple Watch charging puck, complete with fast charging. This allows you to plug the other end into the wall and charge your Apple Watch and other USB-C devices like an iPhone or AirPods. You could even plug the cable into your MacBook or iPhone and charge your AirPods and Apple Watch. There are a lot of possibilities, which is why Nomad CEO Noah Dentzel has called it "the most powerful and versatile cable on the market for the Apple ecosystem."

According to Nomad, the Universal Cable for Apple Watch supports 100W Power Delivery charging, which means you won’t have any issue charging your MacBook at full speed. It’s designed with premium materials like Kevlar for a durable finish, there’s an integrated cable tie to keep it tidy on the go, and it’s 1.5 meters long so you won’t have to worry about sitting too close to an outlet.

This puppy is pretty expensive, though. Nomad is charging $100 for the Universal Cable for Apple Watch, which makes it one of the most expensive USB-C cables you can get. If you don’t need an Apple Watch integrated into your cable, Nomad just started selling normal Kevlar-coated USB-C cables on its website that cost around $25-$30.

But if you’re sold on the idea of having one cable that can charge your Apple Watch and iPhone at the same time, you can pick up the new Universal Charger starting today on Nomad’s website.

