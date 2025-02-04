😮 You can get the new AirPods 4 for just $99.99 at Amazon and Best Buy

📉 It’s the first time the wireless earbuds have dropped below $100

👏 The AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation are also on offer

💰 They’re available for $149.99, which is a saving of $30

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day or simply in the market for a new pair of wireless earbuds, Amazon and Best Buy have a fantastic deal on the Apple AirPods 4.

For the first time, the Apple AirPods 4 have dropped below $100 to $99.99. That’s a $30 saving on the usual $129 price tag and a fantastic price for the budget earbuds. The AirPods 4 come with the newer Apple H2 chip, Bluetooth 5.3 support, USB Type-C, and are more resistant to dust. The case is also 10% smaller than the previous version.

You can also save on the Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation, which is down to $149.99 instead of $179. As we mentioned in our AirPods 4 hands-on review, you’re getting most of the features from Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 earbuds for a cheaper price.

However, if you don’t care about noise cancelling and just want a great sounding pair of wireless earbuds, look no further than the Apple AirPods 4 for $99.99. Just be aware that they use adjustable tips and the open-ear design might not suit everyone.

