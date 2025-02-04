😮 Apple has launched its “best ever offer” on Apple Music

💰 You can get six months of Apple Music for just $2.99

👏 That’s a saving of $62.95 over the same period

🎧 Apple Music offers far superior audio quality to Spotify

If you’ve been eyeing up Apple Music, new and eligible subscribers can enjoy a six-month membership for just $2.99. The offer is available until February 27 and means you can save $62.95 as Apple Music usually costs $10.99 per month.

There are several reasons someone might jump from Spotify to Apple Music, but the main feature that convinced me was that Apple Music offers far superior sound quality to Spotify.

Despite promising to bring Hi-Res audio to the platform for years, Spotify maxes out at 320kbit/s on desktop, mobile, and tablet. Apple Music, meanwhile, offers 16-bit/44.1kHz (CD Quality) and up to 24-bit/192kHz lossless audio.

If you care about sound quality or own an expensive pair of headphones, you’re really doing yourself a disservice by sticking with Spotify. Spotify Premium is also $1 more a month than Apple Music at $11.99, though it still can’t be matched in terms of the sheer choice of artists.

If you’ve been curious about giving Apple Music a go, you can’t really go wrong with this deal, which is the “best offer ever” according to Apple. Head to the offer page on Apple’s website to see if you qualify, and save yourself some money. If you don’t like Apple Music, just remember to cancel your subscription before the six-month trial ends, otherwise you’ll be charged ＄10.99 a month until you cancel.

Up next: Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. S24 Ultra: What's the difference?

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.