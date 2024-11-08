Image credit: Nomad

🛍️ Nomad is running a sale where you can score 20% off everything

📱 The company makes some of our favorite iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands

⚡️ It also makes premium wireless chargers, wallets, AirTag keychains, and more

📆 The sale ends on November 9th

Nomad is one of our favorite accessory makers for Apple products, and the company is running a huge sale so you can enjoy their products just as much as we do. On its website, Nomad is hosting its Shop Early & Save event ahead of Black Friday, where you can score 20% off all full-price, in-stock items, from iPhone cases to Apple Watch bands and wireless chargers.

How to score 20% off at Nomad

To take advantage of the sale, add your items to your cart and enter code “EARLY20” at checkout. The code is only good until Saturday, November 9th at 11:59 PM PST.

Nomad Shop Early & Save event highlights

Image credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut

There are a lot of great products you can grab during Nomad’s sales event, so we’ve highlighted five that stand out to us.

Modern Leather Case ($40/$56, down from $50/$70) : Nomad’s classic rugged case draped in high-quality leather is our favorite iPhone case in the company’s lineup.

Nomad: Modern Leather Case

Rugged Case ($48, down from $60) : For those who need more rugged protection in thier everyday lives, Nomad’s Rugged Case has saved my iPhone numerous times.

Nomad: Rugged Case

Sport Band ($48, down from $60) : If you want something comfortable to wear from the gym to the office, Nomad’s Sport Bands for Apple Watch are the way to go.

Nomad: Sport Band

Stand One Max ($120, down from $150) : The Stand One Max is my favorite way to charge my iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro all at once.

Nomad: Stand One Max

Leather Loop for AirTags ($16, down from $20): You probably need a keychain for one of the many AirTags in your life, so why not grab one made of premium leather?

Nomad: Leather Loop

