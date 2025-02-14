⌚️ Nomad’s Glow 2.0 band for Apple Watch is back in stock

One of the most popular products Nomad has ever shipped are its glow-in-the-dark Apple Watch bands. When the bands initially launch, it’s usually a matter of hours until they’re out of stock. They’re always in such high demand that folks on eBay will resell them for a 100% markup.

Fortunately, if you’ve been wanting to get your hands on one, now’s your chance. Nomad has informed us that the Glow 2.0 band for Apple Watch is back in stock, but only for a limited time.

The Glow 2.0 band initially launched last year to a lot of fanfare thanks to its ability to glow even brighter than the first Glow band. It comes in a soft green-tinted color that, when exposed to enough sunlight during the day, can glow impressively bright at night. I’ve had one since it launched, and I can confidently say it’s worth every penny if you want a band that’ll turn heads when the sun goes down. It’s just as bright as the new Icy Blue band that Nomad launched last month.

The band itself is made from the same lightweight FKM material that Nomad uses for all of its Sport bands. It features plenty of ventilation to keep your wrist cool when wearing it, it’s completely waterproof, and the aluminum pin keeps it securely fastened to your wrist no matter what. I use these bands all the time with my Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 10 - they’re spectacular.

If you want to pick up your own Glow 2.0 band, you’ll need to order one ASAP from Nomad’s website. The company couldn’t tell me when it’ll run out, so act fast.

