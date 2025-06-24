📆 Drag x Drive, an ambitious Switch 2 title, releases on August 14, 2025

🏀 The game simulates 3-on-3 wheelchair basketball using Joy-Con 2's mouse mode and motion controls

🐵 Other major Switch 2 releases include Donkey Kong Bananza (July) and Pokémon Legends: Z-A (October)

👍 Drag x Drive's experimental gameplay highlight Nintendo's innovative approach

Nintendo has revealed the release date for Drag x Drive, arguably one of the most ambitious Switch 2 games.

The game, which recreates 3-on-3 wheelchair basketball using the Joy-Con 2's mouse mode and motion controls, is set to release on August 14, 2025. Nintendo made the announcement via its Today app.

Drag x Drive's release date means Nintendo is now only missing three months of the remaining year without a big first-party title. July sees the release of Donkey Kong Bananza, Pokémon Legends: Z-A releases in October, which means September, November and December are still free.

It's likely that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment will take up two slots. This still leaves space for Nintendo to announce a big title for the holidays. Kirby Air Riders is also due to release this year, but we'll have to see whether it hits that goal.

As for Drag x Drive, Nintendo's unusual sports title uses both Joy-Con 2 controllers in mouse mode to simulate wheelchair movement. It left a positive impression on many during the Switch 2 hands-on events before the system launched, but whether the game translates well to online play remains to be seen.

It's also fair to say the game looks pretty bare-bones from the footage we've seen so far. The art style isn't very Nintendo-esque, and we've only seen a standard basketball match take place. Presumably, there will be other modes included.

Art direction aside, Drag x Drive is certainly the type of experimental and quirky title Nintendo is known for. It's also a game only possible on Nintendo Switch 2, thanks to the Joy-Con 2 controllers both functioning as mice.

Hopefully Nintendo will reveal more about the game in the run up to launch. As someone who wants to see more Nintendo Switch 2 mouse mode games, it's certainly one to watch.

