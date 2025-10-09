🆕 Nintendo Switch Online has added three new SNES games: Bubsy, Fatal Fury Special, and Mario & Wario

Nintendo has added three new SNES games to its Nintendo Switch Online library – and it includes a real, unexpected surprise.

The first two titles, which are both nice additions, are Bubsy and Fatal Fury Special. Bubsy is a side-scrolling platformer released in 1993, while Fatal Fury Special released in 1995 and includes legendary SNK characters like Geese Howard.

However, it’s Mario & Wario that’s the real standout title. It was released in Japan in 1993 and never made its way to western shores. It’s a unique puzzle game that sees you guiding Mario to safety.

What makes it even more special is that, like Mario Paint, it requires mouse controls, which makes it perfect to play on Switch 2. If you’re playing the game on Switch, you’ll need to plug in a USB mouse.

Nintendo recently added mouse controls to SNES, and the change has resulted in games we’d never thought we’d see coming to the service. Hopefully, Nintendo will bring many of its light gun controlled games to Switch Online using mouse controls, as there are several classics fans would no doubt love to see.

Nintendo recently announced it was bringing the Virtual Boy back for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers. Unlike other Switch Online games, you’ll need to pick up the Virtual Boy replica console to enjoy the 3D effect the system was infamous for.

The Virtual Boy costs $99.99, though a cheaper, cardboard version is also available for $24.99. It’s due to launch early next year.

