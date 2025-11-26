🙌 Nintendo has added four more retro games for Switch Online subscribers

Nintendo has blessed Switch Online members with access to another four retro titles in November.

Through its NES and Game Boy apps, users will now have access to the following games:

Battletoads - NES

Ninja Gaiden 2: The Dark Sword of Chaos - NES

Bionic Commando - Game Boy

Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters - Game Boy

To access the games, you’ll need at least an active base-tier Switch Online subscription.

Alongside these new games, Nintendo has provided a new update for the Game Boy app on Switch and Switch 2. The 3.0.0 update has added an Easter egg with a secret boot screen that features the Nintendo logo and the iconic boot chime for the OG Game Boy handheld.

Nintendo has previously added start-up screen Easter eggs for both the Game Boy Advance (in a September update) and the GameCube (in a June update).

Accessing the Game Boy one requires the same trick as the previous two – twiddle the analogue stick when you boot up the app.

Nintendo adds new retro titles monthly for Switch Online subscribers. Back in October, it added three SNES games, bringing Bubsy, Fatal Fury Special, and Mario & Wario to the service.

The addition of Mario & Wario was a real surprise, as it marked the first time that the puzzle game had been released outside of Japan, and it takes full advantage of the recent update that allowed mouse-mode support for SNES games on Switch 2.

As another part of the October update, Nintendo recently announced it was bringing the Virtual Boy back for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers. Unlike other Switch Online games, you’ll need to pick up the Virtual Boy replica console to enjoy the 3D effect the system was infamous for.

The Virtual Boy costs $99.99, though a cheaper, cardboard version is also available for $24.99. It’s due to launch early next year.

