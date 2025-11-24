(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

👉 Always choose a Nintendo Switch 2 bundle over buying the console alone during Black Friday to save money

💰 Bundles like the Mario Kart World and Pokémon Legends: Z-A offer significant discounts on included first-party games

🙌 The Mario Kart World bundle offers a $30 saving on the game, while the Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle saves $20

👍 Since Nintendo rarely discounts its first-party games, bundles are the best way to get popular titles at a lower price

Walmart: Switch 2 Mario Kart World

Best Buy: Switch 2 Mario Kart World

GameStop: Switch 2 Mario Kart World

Amazon: Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle

There’s bound to be countless people picking up a Nintendo Switch 2 Black Friday bundle deal this week. However, it’s easy to overlook an offer that’s been around before Black Friday began.

While you may be tempted to get a Nintendo Switch 2 console on its own to save a bit of money, you’re always better off buying a Switch 2 bundle that includes a game. Whether you’re purchasing the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle or the Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle, you’ll save far more than if you buy these games separately at a later date.

Walmart: Switch 2 Pokémon bundle

Best Buy: Switch 2 Pokémon bundle

GameStop: Switch 2 Pokémon bundle

Amazon: Switch 2 Pokémon bundle

The $499.99 Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle knocks $30 off the best-selling Switch 2 game, a discount that we’re unlikely to see Nintendo offer. Remember, Mario Kart World costs $79.99 on its own, but with the bundle, you’re getting it for $50.

The same is true of the Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A bundle. You’re saving $20 instead of $30, but it’s still better to pay the $499.99 bundle price instead of buying the console and game separately for $449.99 and $69.99, respectively. That’s $519.99.

Nintendo rarely discounts its first-party games – if ever. Picking them up as part of a Nintendo Switch 2 bundle is a sound investment then, and Mario Kart World and Pokémon Legends: Z-A are two of the best titles available right now.

You can also use the money you save by buying a Switch 2 bundle to pick up another game for less, or one of the best Switch 2 accessories.

Up next: Best gifts for gamers 2025

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.