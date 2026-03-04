📆 Nintendo is adding three new Mario games to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack for MAR10 Day (March 10)

March 10, or MAR10 Day as it’s become known, is fast approaching and Nintendo is celebrating the occasion in the most appropriate way possible by bringing more games starring its beloved moustachioed hero to Switch and Switch 2.

Nintendo is adding three new Mario-themed games to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on March 10, which includes Mario’s Tennis and Mario Clash for the recently released Virtual Boy, and Mario vs. Donkey Kong for the Game Boy Advance.

Strangely, despite already being teased, Nintendo seemingly isn’t ready to release Super Mario Sunshine for the GameCube. It feels like it would have been a shoo-in for Mario Day, but sadly, we’ll have to wait a little longer for it to arrive.

Of course, to play two of the upcoming Mario games, you’ll need to have purchased the Virtual Boy accessory, whether that’s the official replica or the more affordable cardboard version. You’ll also need to be subscribed to the highest Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier to enjoy Game Boy Advance games.

Fans of the portly plumber will be looking forward to The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which releases on April 1. It features the same star-studded cast as before, with Brie Larson joining as Rosalina, and Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr.

