During the first full trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, we got confirmation that Princess Rosalina and Bowser Jr. will feature in the film.

We also learned that Rosalina will be voiced by Brie Larson, and Bowser Jr., who will be the chief antagonist in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, will be voiced by Benny Safdie.

Brie Larson is an Academy Award-winning actress and filmmaker, starring in films like Captain Marvel and Room. Benny Safdie is a filmmaker and actor, and has starred in Uncut Gems, Happy Gilmore 2 and Oppenheimer.

Of course, many of the star-studded cast members are returning for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, including Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and Jack Black as Bowser.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will hit theaters in April 2026, though Nintendo didn’t share an exact date just yet. The Japanese company will be hoping it can replicate the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which became the highest-grossing video game movie of all time.

Nintendo is also working on a The Legend of Zelda movie adaptation, which is scheduled for 2027. It’s being directed by Wes Ball, who is best known for directing the Maze Runner trilogy and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

