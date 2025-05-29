🙌 Nintendo has updated the Switch Online app to bring handy Switch 2 features to mobile

Nintendo has updated its longstanding Switch Online mobile app ahead of Switch 2's launch next week to add in some of the new console's social features to mobile.

Chief among these is a name change to the ‘Switch App’. Nintendo has ditched the 'Online' branding, solidifying the app to cover both consoles. In terms of Switch 2 specific features, GameChat notifications have been added, which allows players to voice or video chat with each other while playing. However, it requires a phone number if you want to use it.

Nintendo has also added an Album feature where any screenshots and videos taken on Switch 2 will automatically be uploaded to the app, where you can share or save them.

(Credit: Nintendo)

That’s a huge improvement over the current system, where you need to scan a QR code on the Switch, then download your screenshot or video from a weblink, and then share it once it’s saved to your mobile device. With this new method, Nintendo is matching both the PlayStation and Xbox apps.

Nintendo is also adding the Zelda Notes feature, a useful function that pairs with the upgraded versions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom for Switch 2. This will include a voice navigation guide and achievements, and daily login bonuses.

Zelda Notes isn't available just yet, but will be when the Switch 2 release date hits next week on June 5.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.