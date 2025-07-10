😢 Nintendo has announced its ending one of the best features of a Switch Online subscription

Nintendo has announced some sad news that is likely to upset some Switch Online subscribers.

As outlined in a newly-released FAQs on Nintendo’s website, the Japanese company is ending its Switch Game Voucher service in January next year – January 30 2026, to be specific.

If you're unaware, the Switch Game Vouchers are a special offer for Switch Online subscribers that are purchased in a set of two and can be used to save money on games.

For instance, you can purchase two vouchers for $99.98, and they can be redeemed against a series of Switch games, including Super Mario Party Jamboree and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, both of which received a neat Switch 2 upgrade.

These games from Nintendo are normally $59.99 each, with the pair totalling $119.99. Redeeming the Switch Game Vouchers against them would save you $20, although they can't be used on Switch 2 games.

Unfortunately, after January 30 next year, Switch Game Vouchers will no longer be available to purchase, but any you do purchase before then will be valid for 12 months. That means you can still redeem them through 2026, and Nintendo has committed to adding more titles to the catalog before next year is up.

However, you can currently get $100 of eShop credit for $85 at Newegg while the promotion lasts. You can pick up some Switch Game Vouchers, or use the credit on other purchases.

Understandably, Switch fans are disappointed in Nintendo’s decision, with responses to the announcement on X not being the most favourable. One user simply posted "Well this is sad", while another accused Nintendo of already "sunsetting the Switch".

It remains to be seen if Nintendo is going to introduce a similar service for Switch 2. It would make sense if they did, given how useful the original one is for saving a little bit on digital games.

The move to end Switch Game Vouchers follows Nintendo’s decision to end its Gold Points scheme. Gold Points were earned whenever making a digital purchase, and could be used on future purchases.

