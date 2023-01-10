Credit: Nyxi

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: GameCube Joy-Con

🕹️ Third-party peripheral maker Nyxi has revealed tantalizing new gamepad

🎮 The Wizard Wireless Joy-pad is a GameCube controller turned into a Joy-Con

🙌 It uses Hall effect sensors, too, meaning it won’t suffer from stick drift

💰 Not bad for a $69.99 controller

Nintendo’s classic GameCube controller has been given a makeover by peripheral manufacturer Nyxi, and transformed into a drift-less, split Joy-Con gamepad for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nyxi Wizard Wireless Joy-pad is essentially a redesigned GameCube controller spruced up for modern Nintendo hardware. It features the same asymmetrical layout and distinct purple color as the original, but can it can split in half to attach to either side of the Nintendo Switch’s screen.

That feature by itself is pretty fantastic. We reckon the Hori Split Pad Pro is one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers around for its ergonomic grips, and if the Wizard Wireless is similarly as comfortable, Nyxi is on to a real winner.

It should also appeal to anyone who’s tired of Joy-Con stick drift. The controller’s thumbsticks use Hall effect sensors, which function through magnets rather than direct touch between contacts. The upshot is that the analog stick’s sensors won’t quickly wear out through continuous physical contact, as Nintendo’s own controllers are prone to drift, giving them a much longer lifespan.

On top of that, the controller features a bunch more inputs than you’ll find on a standard GameCube controller, including the home and screenshot buttons, two remappable rear paddles, and shoulder pads that have been redesigned for shorter trigger distances. Its thumbsticks are removable, its joystick rings are interchangeable (between octagonal and circular options), and its ABXY buttons even light up.

Plus, if you’re not bothered about playing the Switch in handheld mode, you can connect it wirelessly to use as a standard Bluetooth controller.

The GameCube controller has become something of a cult-favorite gamepad in the last decade. While not all the best Nintendo Switch games will benefit from it, dedicated Super Smash Bros. players swear by its tactile design.

The Nyxi Wizard Wireless Joy-pad will set you back $69.99, which isn’t half bad by my estimation. You’d have to shell out an extra $10 for a pair of official Nintendo Joy-Con controllers and their complimentary risk of ruinous stick drift.

We’re yet to get our hands on the gamepad to test it for ourselves, but if it’s as ergonomic and responsive as Nyxi claim, it could well earn a place on our pick of the best Nintendo Switch accessories.