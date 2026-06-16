(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

🆕 Nintendo has released a firmware update for Switch and Switch 2

💨 It’s dramatically improved the performance of the Nintendo eShop on the original Switch

👏 Dutch and Russian languages are now better represented on Switch 2

🥳 It’s a small but important update that comes as Switch 2 celebrates its first birthday

Nintendo has released a new firmware update for both Switch 2 and Switch, with both consoles now on version 22.5.0.

Intriguingly, the OG console is the one that’s seen a bigger update, with changes made to the eShop, while the Switch 2 has received some accessibility options.

To be specific, Nintendo has redesigned the layout of the eShop on the original Switch and changed the color so it’ll now reflect the theme color if your theme in the settings menu is set to “Basic Dark”.

It’s now far quicker to load content, and has finally fixed one of the original Switch’s biggest problems. It’s strange that it’s taken Nintendo all these years to fix it, but it’s better late than never.

The new update has also added a user verification PIN option that can be used to confirm the use of saved payment methods as an additional authentication option.

As for the Switch 2, Nintendo’s changes mostly focus on Dutch and Russian accessibility options, with both being added as text-to-speech languages in the console’s accessibility settings and as an option during GameChat use.

Nintendo also says it’s made general improvements to the Switch 2’s stability and added the ability to rewind or advance ten seconds when watching a fullscreen video in the News or Nintendo eShop tabs by using the ZL and ZR buttons.

In the grand scheme of things, this is quite a small update, but nonetheless an important one. Nintendo’s biggest update of 2026 has been 22.0.0, which added the Handheld Boost Mode feature that allows compatible Switch 1 games to run with higher resolutions and frame rates, similar to TV Mode performance, plus improvements to GameChat and other optimizations.

Nintendo has brought a steady stream of updates to the Switch and Switch 2 over their lifespan, the latter of which is now a year old and has been a smash hit beyond even Nintendo’s own expectations.

Up next: Best Switch 2 games 2026: 10 titles you need to buy for Nintendo’s new console

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.