The Nintendo Switch 2 is now six months old, and with over 10 million units sold, a new poll suggests that most people are very satisfied with their purchase.

Nintendo Life asked its audience a couple of questions to mark the Switch 2’s milestone, including how well the hardware is holding up to dings and scratches, what people make of the software lineup, and how they feel about owning the Switch 2 in general.

The results will make pleasant reading for Nintendo, as it seems most Switch 2 owners are generally very happy with the system so far.

After 4,199 votes, 68% of participants said the Switch 2 hardware was holding up well without any issues, while 15% said they had a couple of marks, but the hardware was generally in great condition.

When asked about the Switch 2’s software lineup for the first six months, only 10% of the 4,039 votes said the Switch 2 had “an embarrassment of riches”, with 33% believing that the releases have been “pretty great, a solid 8/10”. 25% said the Switch 2 has had a few heavy hitters, but they expected more, while 13% said they’ve struggled to justify the purchase of the Switch 2. 9% yelled “Where are the games??!!”.

Opinions are certainly more mixed when it comes to the Switch 2’s software, but in terms of the overall verdict of Nintendo’s new console after six months, the results are far more favorable.

Out of 3,957 votes, 16% think the Switch 2 has been “outstanding”, 27% said “excellent”, 20% said “great”, and 14% said “good”. Only 2% think the Switch 2’s first six-months have been “poor”, with less than 1% voting “bad”, “terrible” or “abysmal”.

Personally, I’d give the Nintendo Switch 2 a score of “excellent” for its first six-months. There’s been a strong lineup of first-party game support thanks to Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. I would have liked to see a few more genuine Switch 2 exclusives, but the console’s launch has been far more enjoyable than the dearth of content we got on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The number of Nintendo Switch 2 Editions has obviously helped fill in the gaps, though some updates have been more impressive than others (and even completely free).

My biggest gripe with the Switch 2 right now is the lack of VRR support when in docked mode, as it creates a disparity between handheld and TV mode which shouldn’t exist.

Other than that, I’ve been pleasantly surprised by just how much I’ve enjoyed the Switch 2 since its release. I was initially worried it would all feel a bit too familiar, but the hardware improvements and genuinely excellent releases like Donkey Kong Bananza have put those concerns to bed. Hopefully, Nintendo can continue this momentum into 2026.

