Walmart’s Nintendo Switch 2 restock is tonight at 9pm ET/6pm PT, and the US retailer will have more consoles in stock online than ever before, according to our Walmart sources.

Both the Walmart Switch 2 and Switch 2 Mario Kart bundle will be in stock tonight at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, and a reliable Walmart source told The Shortcut exclusively that “we expect significantly more inventory tonight vs. the previous releases.”

Essential tip to buy Switch 2 at Walmart tonight

Tonight’s Nintendo Switch 2 at Walmart’s online website will be exclusive to paid Walmart+ subscribers, at least for the first hour. Walmart calls this “early access” on its website. The problem is, there’s no guarantee Switch 2 will be in stock beyond the first hour, considering how popular it is. Just look at our Nintendo Switch 2 review.

That means you’ll have to spend $12.95 on a one-month Walmart+ membership if you don’t already subscribe to Walmart’s rival to Amazon Prime. It’s also worth noting that the 30-day free trial of Walmart+ won’t work if you’re trying to buy the Switch 2 at 9 pm ET tonight. It must be the paid membership, according to Walmart’s fine print.

How to get more Switch 2 restock alerts

The easiest Switch 2 restock in the US

The Nintendo Switch 2 restock tonight should be easy for people who have Walmart+. First, the Walmart+ requirement will eliminate most bots and resellers who usually create multiple free guest accounts and systematically check out with the console before consumers can. Spending $12.95 per account for a bot really cuts into their profits. Walmart did something similar during the PS5 restock crisis in 2021, and it worked to cut down on bots.

Moreover, Walmart sources are telling The Shortcut that it has “significantly more inventory tonight,” and that is good news for anyone looking to buy the sought-after console.

Exclusive Switch 2 restock tips

The Shortcut helped alert over 12,000 US consumers to buy a Switch 2 console, and we’re ready to prep you for the massive June 25 restock with notifications and exclusive reporting.

Nintendo Switch 2 restock tips

Lots of Switch 2 console inventory: Walmart is the largest retailer in the US, so it’s no surprise that it has the most Switch 2 console inventory of any American retailer. Best Buy is second, but Walmart is still the top retailer by a wide margin Frequent Switch 2 restocks in waves: Walmart has had Nintendo Switch 2 in stock five times before this week, according to The Shortcut’s exclusive restock tracking data: April 24, April 26, May 30, June 5, and June 6. Tonight’s June 25 restock will mark three weeks since the last restock, meaning it will have plenty of consoles. Fast delivery: Walmart Switch 2 orders have been shockingly fast, according to our data, and having Walmart+ should speed up the process. New Switch 2 purchases on June 25 should be at your door by the weekend. Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle in stock: The best way to purchase a Switch 2 is to buy the console bundled with Mario Kart World. It’ll save you $30 on the best Nintendo Switch 2 launch game. It may be the most popular version of the console (versus buying the standalone Switch 2), but there’s much more stock of this version. The Walmart+ requirement is a good thing: Having a Walmart+ membership has its perks, including early access to the Nintendo Switch 2 restock on June 25. By Walmart paywalling the restock, it actually increases your chances, as both resellers and casual gamers will be turned off.

The Shortcut's Nintendo Switch 2 news reporting

