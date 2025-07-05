Walmart Deals week is from July 8 to July 13, and we expect to see Nintendo Switch 2 in stock again (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

🌟 Walmart’s Nintendo Switch 2 restock is ‘expected’ to be next week

🚨 You’ll find Walmart’s Switch 2 and Switch 2 bundle in stock

🛍️ This restock coincides with Walmart Deals week starting July 8

The next Walmart Nintendo Switch 2 restock is “expected” to happen next week, according to retail sources who spoke to The Shortcut. The video game console is supposed to be in stock during the US retailer’s Amazon Prime Day-rivaling Walmart deals marathon.

We’re constantly tracking the Walmart Switch 2 and Switch 2 Mario Kart bundle, which were last in stock on June 25. The good news is that orders from the last restock have been delivered, so Walmart is ready to hype up its deals marathon with the rarely in-stock console.

Walmart Nintendo Switch 2 restock date and time

The exact Walmart Nintendo Switch 2 restock time is unknown, but the date to start tracking is July 8. That’s when Walmart Deals returns to rival Amazon Prime Day 2025. Of course, to outdo Amazon, Walmart’s deals week lasts from July 8 to July 13 (two days longer than Prime Day), so it could be any day.

How to get more Switch 2 restock alerts

Why is Nintendo Switch 2 sold out?

There are several reasons why the Nintendo Switch 2 is sold out in the United States: The June 5 launch drew a lot of mainstream attention, there have been glowing Nintendo Switch 2 reviews from The Shortcut and others in the media, and new Switch 2 launch games are being added. Donkey Kong Banaza is the latest.

Demand is surging for the new Nintendo console, while many of the best Switch 2 accessories are in stock, some items, such as the All-In-One case and Switch 2 GameCube controller, are currently sold out. We’re also tracking Switch 2 accessories live with push notifications in our Substack Chat and on X.

The Walmart Switch 2 restock is online

For the most part, Walmart has restocked the Nintendo Switch 2 online, whereas Target, Best Buy, and GameStop have opted to offer the console in stores.

The good news is that Walmart has the most inventory of the console. This makes the quest to buy a Switch 2 from Walmart a frantic experience, but with the right tips, you should be able to easily buy the console.

For example, the more devices you have waiting “in line” during a Walmart Switch 2 restock, the better your chances become of buying the popular console. With Walmart+ sometimes acting as a paywall that deters bots and resellers, Switch 2 has become easier to purchase.

