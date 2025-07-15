Nintendo Switch 2 restock date: July 17 at Best Buy stores in the US
The next Nintendo Switch 2 restock will happen on July 17 at Best Buy stores in the United States, according to the popular electronics retailer
📆 Date & time: Friday, July 17, when your local Best Buy opens its doors
🍌 Nintendo’s Donkey Kong Bananza also comes out on the same day
🌟 Walmart’s Switch 2 and Switch 2 bundle should be in stock in late July, too
Best Buy has confirmed that its next Switch 2 restock will take place on July 17, 2025, a date that holds special significance for Nintendo fans awaiting the return of Donkey Kong.
Both the Best Buy Switch 2 and the Switch 2 bundle will be in stock in stores on July 17 when your local Best Buy store opens in the morning. The console restock will be in “limited quantities” at every store in the United States, according to an official Best Buy statement.
How to get more Switch 2 restock alerts
The Best Buy Switch 2 restock time
The timing of this week’s Best Buy Switch 2 restock coincides with the launch of the next big first-party Nintendo game, Donkey Kong Banaza, which launches on July 17.
The strategy behind Best Buy’s decision is to sell as many Switch 2 consoles as possible on Friday, then upsell customers in the US on the $69 video game and the best Switch 2 accessories in stores. Retailers make very little money on console hardware, so Best Buy’s plan is to pitch US consumers on Switch 2 launch games, cameras, and controllers.
Walmart and Amazon Switch 2 restocks
Just in case you don’t want to travel to a Best Buy store in person on July 17, Walmart won’t be far behind with its next online Switch 2 restock. It’s expected to happen toward the end of this month, according to the increasingly frequent timing of the console.
Walmart has had the most Nintendo Switch 2 restock opportunities in the US and also the largest quantities. And it does quick deliveries right to your doorstep. Of course, you have to be quick to purchase the console, as it’s available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Amazon, meanwhile, saw its first wave of invites to buy the console at the tail end of its Prime Day sales marathon. It’s more of a lottery system
