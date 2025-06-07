Nintendo Switch 2 restock: when and where to find it in stock in the US
Stores in the US have had the Nintendo Switch 2 this weekend, including Walmart and Target, while Best Buy and GameStop are due next week now that pre-orders are done
🎮 We’re tracking the next Nintendo Switch restock in June 2025
🌟 The latest restock: Walmart’s Switch 2 and Switch 2 Mario Kart bundle
🔜 More Switch 2 consoles will be sold in the US in the upcoming week
Finding the next Nintendo Switch 2 restock in the US has been difficult this weekend, as Walmart and Target sold out of the new console yesterday in a matter of minutes. Thousands of consoles were sold, but millions of gamers still want to buy them.
Want a leg up? The Shortcut subscribers got a notification when Walmart’s Switch 2 and Switch 2 Mario Kart bundle came in stock on June 6 at 11:36 pm ET, and we reported on the news that Walmart would have “twice as much inventory” as it did on launch day, according to our exclusive US retail sources. We’re ready to do it again.
More than 10,000 Switch 2 pre-orders were placed through The Shortcut’s links across four different stores in the US. Walmart always has the most inventory online, while Target, GameStop, and Best Buy do better with Switch 2 restocks in stores.
Because Walmart’s orders are being delivered today and tomorrow, we can expect the next Switch 2 restock to happen online next week.
Walmart: Switch 2 console / Mario Kart World bundle
Target: Switch 2 console / Mario Kart World bundle
GameStop: Switch 2 console / Mario Kart World bundle
Best Buy: (next week) Switch 2 console / Mario Kart World bundle
Sam’s Club: Switch 2 console / Mario Kart World bundle
Sam’s Club is also a good option for buying Switch 2 simply because there is a barrier to entry with its membership fee. That prevents bots and resellers from buying the new console because it cuts into their profits. Resellers aren’t as big of an issue as they were during the PS5 restock drama in 2020 and 2021, thankfully.
How to get more Switch 2 restock alerts
Which Nintendo Switch 2 restock is best
Which Nintendo Switch 2 restock is best
According to The Shortcut’s exclusive Switch 2 sales data, the Nintendo Switch 2 bundle with Mario Kart World outsold the standalone Switch 2 console 7:1. This happened for two reasons.
First, the Switch 2 Mario Kart bundle saves US consumers $30 because the popular Nintendo game costs $80 by itself. So getting the game as a pack-in for $50 more is a great bargain.
Second, as our Switch 2 restock notifications can attest, there’s much more inventory of the console bundle than the standalone version. Some gamers assumed that the $450 console would be easier to get because it’s less popular, but they didn’t account for the lack of inventory.
Thousands got a Switch 2 from Walmart last night
