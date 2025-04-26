The Shortcut

The Shortcut

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Asad's avatar
Asad
1h

Thanks a lot for researchers like you! Just pre-ordered one minutes ago! I just hope there aren’t any glitches or delays, and I wonder whether the order was even legit. Because these days you never know!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nick's avatar
Nick
28m

Whoa! This was huge. I actually got one after reading this. I assumed I wasn't going to get one until closer to the holidays.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Matt Swider
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture