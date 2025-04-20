Get ready for long lines when the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date and time happen this week (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

The Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date and time is this week, Thursday, April 24, at midnight for at least two stores in the United States. You’ll be able to order the console, games and accessories from Walmart and Target at the following times:

April 24 at 12 am ET

April 23 at 11pm CT

April 23 at 10pm MT

April 23 at 9pm PT

Walmart is prepared to sell a lot of Switch 2 pre-orders, according to retail sources who spoke to The Shortcut. Last week, we confirmed Walmart's pre-order time. It sounds like Walmart is ensuring this Nintendo console isn’t a frustrating experience for its consumers, unlike every time PS5 was restocked in the US.

Join our Substack Chat – get alerts

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order links

Most stores will sell the console on April 24. Amazon might not (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Switch 2 pre-orders the morning of April 24

Besides Walmart and Target, GameStop is the only confirmed retailer announcing a Switch pre-order time. GameStop is waiting for 11 am ET for its online orders, while GameStop stores will sell in-store reservations when they normally open. Thankfully, you won’t need to be a GameStop Pro member to secure a Switch 2 console.

How many consoles will GameStop stores get? They won’t know until the end of the night on April 23. A piece of paper will be posted on the glass door outside of each retail shop indicating how many consoles they’ll have in stock the next morning.

The pre-order date is April 24 at midnight ET (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Switch 2 pre-order mystery times

Best Buy and Sam’s Club haven’t announced exactly when their pre-orders will be up for grabs. Best Buy has told us April 24. It could be at midnight or late in the morning (which it sometimes favored doing during past console launches). Not announcing a pre-order time is typical of Best Buy.

Amazon hasn’t given us any information, and it’s not expected to sell the console. Its on-again-off-again relationship with Nintendo in the US has meant that it’s not selling Nintendo console hardware at the moment. We’ll update this news story if things change by April 24.

Everything that will come in the Nintendo Switch 2 box (Image credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

When is the Switch 2 release date?

June 5, 2025, is the Nintendo Switch 2 release date, and you’ll be able to get the console at midnight, depending on where you shop.

Best Buy boasted that many of its stores would be open at 12:01 am local time on the Switch 2 release date. That way, gamers will be able to claim their Nintendo console and play Mario Kart World all night long.

This edges out Walmart, which says it can deliver your new console by 9 am local time if you pre-order, although with Best Buy, you’ll have to pick it up in the middle of the night to get it that early.

Join our Substack Chat – get alerts