Get ready, Walmart shoppers. Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order at Walmart will start next week on April 24 at midnight, according to a Walmart spokesperson’s statement to The Shortcut. You won’t need to wait in line – it’ll be an online-only pre-order.

Walmart will begin the Switch 2 pre-order at 12 am ET/9 am PT through its website and the company is promising to deliver the new Nintendo console to your doorstep by June 5 at 9 am local time, which is the official release date. That’s a lofty promise, but at least you won’t have to wait in line at Best Buy at midnight this summer.

Here’s the official statement sent to The Shortcut

The new console will be available for pre-order at Walmart on April 24 at 12 AM EST. Customers can pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 for $449.00 and the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle for $499.00. Pre-orders made before 8 am local time on June 4, or while supplies last, will be eligible for free delivery of their console by 9 am local time* on June 5!

Other Switch 2 pre-order times

Walmart’s midnight Switch 2 pre-order won’t be the only place to get the console at midnight. Target will also have it in stock on April 24 at 12am ET, too.

GameStop, meanwhile, will offer Switch 2 pre-orders online at 11am ET and in stores when doors open at your local GameStop (varying times).

Best Buy’s Switch 2 pre-orders don’t have a specific time yet, and that’s confused a lot of people. They keep seeing that select Best Buy stores in the US will open for the Switch 2 on June 5 at 12:01am ET, but that’s for the release date, not the pre-order.

