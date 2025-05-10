Switch 2 pre-order email invites have gone out to loyal Nintendo fans this week (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

The good news this weekend is that many gamers did get a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order via an email invite, thanks to the help of The Shortcut’s exclusive alerts. The bad news is that, compared to other stores in the US, fewer Nintendo video game consoles were up for grabs than expected.

Nintendo Switch 2 keeps selling out at American retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and GameStop. But we’ve helped 10,000 people find a pre-order so far.

Just know that Switch 2 pre-orders from the official My Nintendo Store are coming to you via email and look like the first screenshot below, as The Shortcut authenticated in our Substack Chat, where you’ll find real-time updates. There are also fake emails circulating that appear to be a phishing scheme, you might want to be aware of.

US stores that have had Switch 2 pre-orders

The Shortcut uncovered that there’s a fake invite email (right) to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2. See the real invite email (left) (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

To get a Switch 2 pre-order straight from the official Nintendo online store, you’ll need to be a Nintendo Switch 2 Online subscriber with 50 hours of gameplay and have data sharing on so Nintendo can check that. You’ll also need to be 18 years or older and have “registered interest” to get the email invite (see below).

Even if you request an invite and pre-order, Nintendo says it’s not a guarantee of getting a console on June 5. (Credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

At this point, however, to get a console by the Switch 2 release date, I suggest that you check out US stores between now and June 5.

There’s also a fake email circulating the internet that’s been reposted many times by people on social media – and linked to by top tech websites. It looks very believable, with the language Nintendo might use. But, there are signs it’s fake.

This isn’t a real Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order email, but it was sent to me and other accounts. We decided not to post it on social media.

First, the text just seems a little bit off, like the image of the Nintendo email invite had been resized in Photoshop. The “screenshot” is also carefully cropped. No phone time or battery life indicators in sight.

Second, the text contains a “([Your Email])” placeholder, which, unless Nintendo made a massive mistake in its email send, feels a bit off. Why would the end-user see this?

Third, people who “registered interest” in a Switch 2 pre-order from Nintendo were asked to select a console configuration ahead of time (either the standalone Switch 2 or the console bundled with Mario Kart World). The language here suggests users have “available options.” This is definitely a red flag!

US Stores may not restock Switch 2 again until after Nintendo starts its May 8 pre-orders (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Here’s the good news: The Shortcut hasn’t stopped tracking Switch 2 pre-orders from other US stores, and it’s only a matter of time before you get the console.

What about Switch 2 at Sam’s Club or Costco?

We’re also adding links to Sam’s Club, Costco, and Antonline over time, even though they haven’t had pre-orders yet. At those stores, you’ll have to wait until the launch date.

Why the delay? This may be because these stores require you to purchase the console in a more expensive bundle or have a paid membership attached to make any purchase. If you notice the trend, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and GameStop didn’t paywall Nintendo consoles and did have pre-orders.

We didn’t get a Nintendo Switch 2 invite either

Not everyone will qualify, and not everyone who qualifies will get an email invite from Nintendo. (Credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

We didn’t get an email invite from Nintendo yesterday, either, so don’t feel too bad. The demand for Switch 2 pre-orders in the US surpassed Nintendo’s expectations, mirroring what we saw worldwide, including the company’s home country of Japan. Nintendo’s President apologized for the lack of Switch 2 consoles in stock.

The good news is that Walmart and others are likely to open up Switch 2 orders again as we inch closer to the official June 5 release date. While demand may outstrip supply for weeks, our current analysis is that it won’t be this way for months, with flashbacks to the PS5 restock era.

