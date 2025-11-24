(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Early Black Friday deals are in full swing, and one of our favorite 256GB microSD Express cards for Nintendo Switch 2 has dropped to a record low price at Amazon.

The 256GB SanDisk microSD Express card is just $60 as part of a Black Friday Week discount, knocking $20 off its previous list price. It’s also a return to its best-ever price.

The SanDisk card sits in our ranking for the best microSD Express cards for Nintendo Switch 2, and for good reason, too. Considering that this new kind of storage can be quite dear, it gives you the chance to double your Switch 2’s internal capacity for a reasonable price.

Having an extra 256GB of storage is especially useful, considering we’re seeing game sizes swell across all platforms, and the Switch 2 is no different. In terms of Switch 2 game sizes, Mario Kart World at 23.4GB is one of the largest first-party games, while third-party titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 at 64GB will fill your storage even quicker.

microSD Express is the way forward for the Switch 2’s storage, as the new console won’t work with any older microSD cards you have. This is largely because of the new speed requirements. SanDisk rates these cards for up to 880MB/s reads and 650MB/s, which makes them four times faster than the very best microSD cards you can purchase.

There are other value options available in this capacity, too, with PNY and Lexar’s own cards sitting at $50 right now. As much as it seems unlikely that the Switch 2 is going to receive any kind of reduction for the big shopping holiday (it wasn’t included in Nintendo’s Black Friday sales news), the fact that expandable storage has gone down in price is still a win.

