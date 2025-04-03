🤔 Nintendo has detailed which original Switch games work with Switch 2

📈 The vast majority of the 122 first-party titles will work – even the likes of 1-2-Switch and Ring Fit Adventure will, albeit with a workaround or two

😬 They have also tested over 15,000 third-party titles, with the majority still needing some further testing

👏 Nintendo is also giving some titles, such as Super Mario Odyssey, future patches to optimize them for Switch 2

With the Switch 2's announcement yesterday, Nintendo reiterated that the new console will be backwards compatible with original Switch games – good thing, right?

Well, things may not be as straightforward as we thought.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct presented some caveats about backwards compatibility and advised players to check out Nintendo's website for the full list and details of games that may or may not work with the console.

Intriguingly, there is quite a useful official resource that details which games work with Switch 2, indicating that of the 122 official Nintendo titles, the vast majority of them will work without a hitch when the console launches on June 5.

As for the over 15,000 third-party games that Nintendo has tested with Switch 2, things are a bit different. About 20 percent of these have had no issues found, with the other 80 percent or so working on startup but requiring further testing. There is then a rather small percentage of games with issues on start-up, or outright refusal to work.

Some of the third-party titles that Nintendo says has 'start-up issues' include Doom Eternal, Rocket League and Warframe in a further list. They say they are working with publishers and developers to improve compatibility – that will no doubt keep going until the console drops in a couple of months.

Below a handy graph detailing this information, a large table explains that even games that you may think wouldn't work entirely with Switch 2 – because they used the original Joy-Con like Nintendo Switch Sports, Ring Fit Adventure and 1-2-Switch - will work to some extent as you can pair the original Joy-Con with Switch 2 or use other workarounds that Nintendo mention in the list.

The original Joy-Con controller are compatible with Switch 2, along with a range of other original Switch accessories. We’ve rounded up all the Switch accessories that work on Switch 2.

The only game that Nintendo says will flat-out refuse to work is the VR Labo kit, owing to the fact that the Switch 2 system won't fit inside the accessory.

Nintendo has also published a list of games that will be getting free Switch 2 upgrades thanks to future patches to optimize them for the new console – these include Super Mario Odyssey, Arms, and Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.