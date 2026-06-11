🏆 Nintendo has introduced “DK Challenge” for the Switch 2, offering digital cards for completing tasks in Donkey Kong games

😮 Challenges can be completed retrospectively and unlock immediately in-game, providing a familiar experience to other console achievement systems

🃏 Players can view unlocked cards via the home menu and utilize quick links to access specific areas or boss fights in Nintendo Switch Online titles

⏰ The feature is currently a time-limited event, serving as a potential experiment to encourage players to revisit classic and recent Donkey Kong titles

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You might have missed it during the Nintendo Direct, but Nintendo quietly revealed its own version of achievements for the Switch 2. And perhaps somewhat predictably, Nintendo has delivered its own spin on the much-requested feature that has its own unique quirks.

‘DK Challenge’ is a selection of challenges that span older Donkey Kong games from bygone days and last year’s brilliant Donkey Kong Bananza. Complete a challenge, and you’ll earn a detailed digital card for your collection. It’s just like we’re used to from any achievement system.

I need to collect these digital cards. (Credit: Nintendo)

Just like Xbox Achievements and PlayStation Trophies, some DK Challenges can be completed retrospectively if you have the save data. I was surprised when I earned cards for several Donkey Kong Bananza challenges after booting up the game, which was a nice reward for previously completing the story.

DK Challenge missions are also tracked as you play and are unlocked immediately once they’re earned. You’ll get a toast notification in the top left corner, and pressing the Home button lets you view the card you unlocked. It’s all very familiar, but a nice addition for Nintendo Switch 2 players to enjoy.

Just like Xbox Achievements and PlayStation Trophies, some DK Challenges can be completed retrospectively if you have the save data.

Things differ slightly for DK Challenges that are tied to older Donkey Kong games on Nintendo Switch Online. By clicking on a Challenge card, you’ll be taken directly to the area or boss fight you need to complete, but this only works for the Nintendo Switch Online-based challenges, at least from the ones I’ve tried. Donkey Kong Bananza won’t transport you to specific sections of a game, which is a shame.

Some DK Challenges are easy, while others are incredibly difficult. (Credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo also provides previews of the challenges and quick example videos if you need a little help to complete them. The DK Challenge cards remind me of the PS5’s Activity Cards, though I much prefer earning a nice digital reward to look at instead of just adding another PlayStation Trophy to add to the pile.

Viewing your next DK Challenge can be a little clunky, though, as you have to back out to the home menu and open up the Nintendo Switch Online app each time. Hopefully, Nintendo can find a way to make this more seamless in the future.

Completionists will be pleased to hear that you can also earn exclusive NSO badges for your profile to show people you conquered every DK Challenge.

It’s also strange that Nintendo has made the DK Challenge a time-limited event. Perhaps it’s an experiment, or they want the fear of missing out to drive more people to return to Donkey Kong Bananza. I mean, the tactic has worked on me, as it’s encouraged me to dust off my Switch 2 and collect bananas once again, completing challenges as I go.

Completionists will be pleased to hear that you can also earn exclusive NSO badges for your profile to show people you conquered every DK Challenge. That’s interesting, considering ex-Nintendo employees previously said Nintendo never wanted players to feel “less than” with achievements.

If you have one of these badges, people know you’re not monkeying around. (Credit: Nintendo)

So, the Nintendo Switch 2 finally has its own form of achievements. And I’ll admit, I’m glad we finally have an equivalent to Xbox and PS5’s popular systems. Yes, it’s limited for now, and I still have questions about how you’ll be able to showcase your hard work in the future. But I’m excited by the possibility of revisiting Switch 2 games (and retro titles) with new challenges to master.

Remember, you have until September 1, 2026, to earn all the cards in the DK Challenge. Let’s hope a Mario Kart World Challenge follows shortly after.

Up next: Nintendo Switch 2 Blue and Light Yellow Joy-Con 2 controllers: price, pre-order, and release date

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.