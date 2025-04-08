(Credit: The Shortcut)

😢 The Nintendo Switch 2 will not feature system-wide achievements or trophies

🤔 Nintendo's stance aligns with its focus on inclusivity and unique design philosophies

👏 Some games, like Zelda and Mario Kart, may include in-game achievement systems

🤷‍♂️ Achievements are not a decisive factor for the majority of Nintendo's player base

Fresh Nintendo Switch 2 news is coming thick and fast, and not all of it is positive. One announcement that's bound to divide players is that Nintendo Switch 2 won't include achievements or trophies.

When asked by Polygon if the Switch 2 would introduce system-wide achievements for playing games, Nintendo’s vice president of player and product experience, Bill Trinen, said, “Nope.”

Nintendo continues to be an outlier in this regard. Sony, Microsoft, Steam, Apple, Google and more all offer system-wide achievements. But Nintendo still isn't interested, which isn't surprising.

Former Nintendo employees Kit and Krysta, who recently declared the Nintendo Switch 2 price reaction a "crisis moment" for the Japanese company, previously shared why Nintendo was against achievements.

“They’re so focused on this idea that they don’t want to make anyone less than or more of,” said Krysta. Kit also believed that Nintendo will want to make sure it comes up with a different way of doing achievements if it intends to do them at all.

And technically we've seen that. Via the new Zelda Notes app, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch 2 Editions will feature in-game achievements. It also looks like Mario Kart World will implement some sort of in-game achievement system, as spotted during the Nintendo Treehouse Live event.

In terms of a systemwide, dedicated achievements, though, the Nintendo Switch 2 won't follow the same route as the PS5 and Xbox consoles. And in a way, I'm relieved. On the one hand, achievements can add an extra incentive to a game, especially for completionists. On the other hand, I like jumping between games without racking up another virtual to-do list.

With 150 million units sold and millions of Switch games on top of that, clearly achievements aren't a make or break factor for the majority of Nintendo players. However, that doesn’t mean some players won’t be disappointed.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.