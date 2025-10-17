😮 Nintendo has reportedly asked suppliers to help ship 25 million Switch units by the end of March 2026

📈 The company is expecting total console sales to outpace analysts’ predictions by hitting 20 million units in this time

🤯 The Switch 2 has already broken a lot of sales records, taking just 26 days to hit the hallowed five million mark

💪 EA founder Trip Hawkins predicted it’d be the fifth ever Nintendo console to hit 100 million units – this news would put it well on its way to doing so

Nintendo has reportedly asked its suppliers to aim for a goal of producing 25 million units of the console by the end of March 2026.

According to sources cited by Bloomberg, Nintendo is expecting to sell 20 million units of the Switch 2 by the end of the current tax year, smashing analyst predictions of 17.6 million.

The Nintendo Switch 2 has already broken several sales records, taking less than a month to hit five million sales, becoming the fastest-selling consoles to reach this milestone.

The original Switch took four months to reach five million units, and sold 2.74 million in its first month, while the PlayStation 5 took 2.5 months to hit the same marker, and sold 3.4 million in its first month. By comparison, it took just 26 days for the Switch 2 to hit five million sales.

As per Bloomberg’s report, Switch 2 sales are up around 77 percent against the original Switch in the same period, with strong demand expected to continue into the holiday season thanks to releases such as Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

This boom in sales has seen Nintendo reportedly double its marketing spend since the console’s release back in June in an attempt to sustain such a high rate.

The last thing Nintendo wants is for demand to outstrip supply, as was seen with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

For some additional context, the Switch 2 hit 3.5 million sales in just four days, whereas the PS5 took four weeks to do the same.

This report also means that by March 2026, the Switch 2 could be a quarter of its way to hitting the hallowed 100 million sales mark that EA founder Trip Hawkins predicted due to its unique appeal to all age ranges and what he deemed as a fair price.

If it ever does, it’ll be the fifth Nintendo console to do so after the original Switch, the Wii, the DS and Game Boy handhelds. The only other consoles to hit over 100 million sales were the original PlayStation, PS2, and PS4.

Up next: Nintendo Switch 2 made me commit the ultimate display sin when choosing a screen protector

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with credits in Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.