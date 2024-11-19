🆕 Nintendo Music has received 14 new tracks

The Nintendo Music app has received another update, adding the upbeat tunes from the F-Zero X soundtrack to the growing library of songs.

There are 14 tracks included, including the classic ‘Endless Challenge (Mute City)’, giving Nintendo Switch Online subscribers a further 34 minutes of new music to enjoy.

F-Zero X released on N64 back in 1998 and brought high-octane, futuristic racing to the 64-bit console. The series has gotten little love from Nintendo since, with the last major release being F-Zero GX on the Nintendo GameCube.

However, Nintendo released F-Zero 99 for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers which transforms F-Zero from the SNES into a battle royale-style game. Nintendo has also continually featured one of F-Zero’s most iconic racers, Captain Falcon, in its Super Smash Bros. games.

Here’s every F-Zero X track included on Nintendo Music:

Title BGM

Machine Select

Endless Challenge (Mute City)

Dream Chaser (Silence)

Fall Down to the Stream (Sand Ocean / Fire Field)

Decided by the Eyes (Big Blue)

A Devil’s Call in Your Heart (Devil’s Forest)

Long-Distance Murder (Red Canyon / Space Plant)

Crazy Crying Call (Port Town)

Drivin’ Through on MAX (Sector Alpha / Sector Beta / Rainbow Road)

Climb Up / Last Chance! (White Land / Big Hand)

Goal BGM

Grand Prix Ending

Staff Roll

Nintendo Music has received four updates since it launched in October, adding the soundtracks for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Donkey Kong 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest, Wii Sports, and now F-Zero X.

It’s a refreshing change from how Nintendo usually updates its apps, which can often take place at a glacial pace.

Nintendo Music is available for Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack at no extra cost. The app is available on iOS and Android devices and supports several unique features like being able to read your Nintendo Switch play history to offer recommendations and the option to extend tracks by up to 30 minutes.

