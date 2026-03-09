🫵 Nintendo is suing the US government over President Trump’s tariffs

Nintendo has announced it is suing the US government about President Trump’s tariffs, and is demanding a refund with interest.

As first reported by Aftermath, the lawsuit was filed on March 6 in the United States Court of International Trade, and the Japanese firm is focusing on refunds of tariffs that were struck down by the Supreme Court last month.

The top court ruled that the President’s unprecedented action to bring tariffs into force under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, was illegal. After the court’s decision, the President introduced a new 10% global tariff rate, which was soon raised to 15%.

This started in April 2025, when the President held up a chart during a “Make America Wealthy Again” announcement event at the Rose Garden at the White House.

Here, he declared “Liberation Day” and announced a far-reaching spate of tariffs designed to make imported goods more expensive and encourage consumers to purchase American-made goods instead.

According to the US Customs and Border Protection agency, the tariffs imposed had collected revenue of $166 billion. A refund system should be ready in 45 days.

The tariffs introduced played havoc with the Switch 2, even before the console had officially been released, owing to news of delayed pre-orders while Nintendo worked out how to deal with the tariff situation in the USA.

The console’s $449.99 price tag had been assumed to have been set due to tariffs, although then Nintendo of America boss Doug Bowser came out and said it wasn’t anything to do with tariffs. However, Nintendo raised the prices of the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, Nintendo Switch Lite and various Switch 2 accessories shortly after the console launched.

