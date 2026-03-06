🥳 Mario Kart World could be set for a big update for MAR10 Day

💣 Screenshots for the Mario Kart World Open Series tournament reveal the potential return of the Bob-omb Blast battle mode

👀 The “Battle” section shows the icon for the Bo-bomb alongside a balloon and a coin, which represent the Balloon Battle and Coin Rush game modes, respectively

🆕 MAR10 Day celebrations have already seen Nintendo announce three new Switch Online games coming to the service

Mario Kart World could be set for a big update next week to celebrate MAR10 Day.

The latest news post from My Nintendo about the Mario Kart World Open Series that runs through March 25 includes some screenshots that may spoil an upcoming content update for the game.

Some of the screenshots in the post are designed to show unique rules for the tournament, although they may have ended up revealing a little too much.

Some eagle-eyed users have spotted that these screenshots hint at the return of the Bob-omb Blast battle mode, last seen during Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Double Dash.

This can be seen in the menu icon for the “Battle” mode, which shows a Bob-omb alongside a balloon and a coin, which represent the Balloon Battle and Coin Rush game modes.

The Bob-omb icon isn’t present in Mario Kart World at the moment, so this is either a mistake, or a hefty hint at what may be coming to Mario Kart World in a future update.

We do know that Nintendo Switch Online is getting three new games for MAR10 Day with Mario’s Tennis, Mario’s Clash, and Mario vs. Donkey Kong all arriving.

The first two of these three will need the new Virtual Boy accessory, whether you opt for the official one or a cheaper cardboard variant.

To get access to Mario vs. Donkey Kong that was first seen on the Game Boy Advance, you’ll need to be subscribed to the highest Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier, as it grants access to GBA games.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.