Ahead of GDC 2026, the new Microsoft CEO of gaming, Asha Sharma, has shared some new details about the next Xbox.

Codenamed Project Helix, Sharma confirmed on X that Microsoft’s next foray into the console market will adopt a hybrid approach, and will be capable of playing Xbox games and PC games.

Sharma also said that the next Xbox will “lead in performance”, suggesting that Microsoft wants to deliver the most powerful console on the market.

Obviously, having the most capable box doesn’t guarantee success. We’ve seen countless consoles that aren’t as powerful as the competition out-sell their rivals. Case in point, the PS5 and Xbox Series X: Sony’s console may not be as strong on paper, but it’s obliterated Microsoft’s offering this generation.

It’s long been rumored that the next Xbox would play Xbox games and PC games, though I’d argue they’re one of the same, unless we’re talking about backwards compatibility.

Similar to Microsoft’s approach with the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X, it’s likely the new Xbox will let you play and buy games from different store fronts, including Steam and the Epic Games Store.

However, Microsoft still has work to do if it wants to make the experience feel more console-like. The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X may have been an improvement for Windows 11 on a handheld, but it still falls short compared to the ease-of-use that SteamOS or even an Xbox console interface offers.

With Xbox hardware sales dropping every quarter, and Microsoft giving up on exclusivity to pursue a multiplatform approach, the next Xbox console will need to offer something truly compelling for gamers to buy it. Price will be key, but it’ll need to differentiate itself from the competition in a meaningful way.

We’ll find out more about Microsoft’s Project Helix at GDC 2026, which takes place from March 9 to March 13.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.