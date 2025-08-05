(Credit: Team Cherry)

🚨 A Nintendo Indie World Showcase will air on August 7, 2025, focusing on indie games for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2

📆 The 15-minute presentation will start at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST

🙏 Fans are eagerly anticipating news about Hollow Knight: Silksong, which may finally get a release date and new trailer

👀 The event can be watched live on Nintendo's YouTube channel.

Hot off the heels of last week’s Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, a Nintendo Indie World Showcase will take place on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

The show, which will last roughly 15 minutes and highlight on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch, airs at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST.

As exciting as a Nintendo Indie World Showcase is – independent developers have delivered some of the best games in recent memory – there’s one title that everyone is hoping to see… Hollow Knight: Silksong.

It’s been a gruelling wait for the follow-up to Hollow Knight, and we know the game is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass when it launches. That should still be this year, though it continues to miss every major video game presentation, much to fans’ dismay.

Could we finally get a release date and a fresh new trailer for Hollow Knight: Silksong during the Nintendo Indie World Showcase? I’m going to go out on a limb and say yes, otherwise it’s probably been delayed to next year.

Those who tune in can expect a flurry of indie game announcements for Nintendo Switch 2 and Switch, which unfortunately just got a price increase in the US after over eight years on sale. Ouch.

How to watch the Nintendo Indie World Showcase

As usual, you can watch the show over on Nintendo’s YouTube channel. I’ve also embedded the video here for your convenience. Remember: the show begins on Thursday, August 7, at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.