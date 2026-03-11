Microsoft teased the Project Helix Developer Kit Hardware at GDC 2026 (credit: Microsoft)

🎮 Xbox Project Helix alpha developer kit hardware won’t ship until 2027

⚙️ Custom AMD-based SOC promises a significant leap in ray-tracing performance

🧑‍🤝‍🧑 Next-gen AMD FSR upscaling will include machine learning and generated frames

🖥️ Project Helix will play PC games as a more seamless cross-play device

Don’t expect Xbox Project Helix to turn into a console anytime soon, as Microsoft just revealed that hardware wouldn’t ship as an alpha developer kit until at least 2027.

Despite the long development time, Microsoft teased out some exciting details about the next Xbox at GDC. Firstly, Project Helix promises a significant leap in ray-tracing performance while integrating intelligence (read: AI) directly into the graphics and compute pipeline. The actual graphical leap of Microsoft’s next console is vague at best, but Microsoft promises realistic, immersive, and dynamic worlds for players.

The Project Helix itself is powered by a custom AMD-based SOC that’s been co-designed for the next generation of DirectX. According to Microsoft, the new GPU will be able to execute massive real-time simulations and render large, complex worlds using runtime-generated geometry.

Project Helix will also leverage the next-gen version of AMD FSR upscaling, which will include machine learning and frame generation. Just like we’ve seen from Nvidia’s newest RTX 50-series graphics cards, and even new Intel laptops, Project Helix’s GPU will be able to generate frames in between real rendered frames.

Microsoft has also doubled down on its future console being able to play PC games as a more seamless cross-play device. Microsoft alleges it wants to make the Xbox experience consistent across screens while giving developers a simpler, unified path to create games.

From the other side of the console-PC barrier, Microsoft just announced plans to bring Xbox Mode to all Windows 11 PCs starting this April. If everything goes as Microsoft is ambitiously planning, every Xbox will be a PC and every PC will be an Xbox.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.