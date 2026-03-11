The Shortcut

The Shortcut

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Insights's avatar
Neural Insights
21m

Solid breakdown -- the 2027 timeline makes sense given how much work goes into co-designing a custom SOC. The ML-based frame generation angle is genuinely interesting because if AMD can match what Nvidia has done with DLSS 4 in the RTX 50 sereies, that changes the performance ceiling for what a console can realistically target. I've been following the GDC reveals and the DirectX co-design detail is probably the most underreported piece of this anouncement.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Swider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture