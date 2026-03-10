😮 Samsung has announced 120 games should be playable in glasses-free 3D on Odyssey 3D monitors by the end of 2026

Samsung has announced 120 games will be playable in glasses-free 3D by the end of the year on its own monitors, proving 3D gaming isn’t dead just yet.

At GDC this year, according to a press release, the brand has said that by the end of 2026, 120 games will be playable via Samsung’s Odyssey 3D Hub.

This is the brand’s platform that provides content for glasses-free 3D monitors, such as some of Samsung’s own new Odyssey screens.

The platform currently supports around 60 playable titles, so having 120 titles means the total is doubling. There are only a couple of firm games that are arriving, such as Cronos: The New Dawn and Hell Is Us, although it makes sense that more will trickle out as the year goes on.

The collection of playable titles already includes the likes of Stellar Blade, Lies of P and Psychonauts 2, among others, and the fact the library is set to keep growing is only a good sign for 3D gaming.

3D has often been one of those pipe dreams we’ve never quite got the hang of, ranging from its implementation in flagship TVs to the Nintendo 3DS, although Samsung has quietly been toiling away with a range of glasses-free 3D screens to use for this exact purpose.

Samsung also unveiled a partnership with CD Projekt Red at GDC, although details remain scant on what it might be doing with the Cyberpunk 2077 dev just yet. It’s reportedly something to do with HDR10+, although we’re not sure what else just yet.

