It’s been a while since PlayStation fans were treated to a State of Play event, but that could change next week.

According to leaker NateTheHate, who successfully predicted the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal announcement, Sony will hold a State of Play event close to or on Valentine’s Day.

After being asked on X whether a State of Play is still coming in February, NateTheHate said, “Yes” and then said “What does your heart tell you?” when asked if the event will take place in early, mid or late February.

PlayStation fans will hope to see more of Ghost of Yotei, the follow up to the excellent Ghost of Tsushima, and there could be more information about Marvel’s Wolverine and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

Sony previously stated that fans would have to wait until at least March 2025 to see any major first-party releases from PlayStation Studios.

Sony president, COO and CFO Hiroki Totoki said: “While major projects are currently under development, we do not plan to release any new major existing franchise titles next fiscal year like God of War: Ragnarok and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.”

Sony’s event follows Microsoft’s Xbox Developer Direct, which provided an in-depth look (and release dates) for South of Midnight, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and Doom: The Dark Ages. Ninja Gaiden 4 was also revealed, along with a shadow drop of Ninja Gaiden 2 Black.

The difference between Sony’s State of Play and Microsoft’s event is that no PS5 exclusives will end up on Xbox Series X|S, which can’t be said about games Microsoft publishes. Forza Horizon 5 is the next high-profile game jumping from Xbox exclusivity to PS5, and we can expect to see many of the best Xbox games end up on PlayStation 5 in the coming years ahead.

