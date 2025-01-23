📆 A new Xbox Developer Direct takes today at 10am PT/ 1pm ET

👀 The games in the spotlight include Doom: The Dark Ages, South of Midnight, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

🆕 Microsoft has also said a brand-new game will be revealed during the show

🙏 We should get release dates for some of the biggest Xbox games

Want the latest update on the biggest Xbox games? Today’s Xbox Developer Direct takes place today, January 23, at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT / 7pm CET, and you won’t want to miss it.

We’re going to be treated to a closer look at Doom: The Dark Ages, South of Midnight, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and a mystery fourth game that hasn’t been announced.

Microsoft’s Xbox Developer Direct has become an annual event, and last year the marquee title was on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which launched to strong reviews in December last year. Previously, Microsoft shadow dropped Hi-Fi Rush, which became one of the best Xbox games.

If you’d like to tune in, here’s how to watch the Xbox Developer Direct today.

How to watch the Xbox Developer Direct

You can tune in to the Xbox Developer Direct today, January 23, at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT / 7pm CET. The show will be broadcast on Xbox’s YouTube channel, Twitch, Facebook, and Steam. We’ve embedded the video below so you can watch it right here.

