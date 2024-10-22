😌 Added Dolby Atmos support with a free license included

🛜 New Qualcomm S5 Gen 2 chipset and Bluetooth 5.3 support

🎙️ Improved microphone with voice isolation and auto-mute

🔋 20 hour battery life, 5 more hours than previously

💸 $10 price bump up to $109.99

🏷️ Available to purchase now at Best Buy and more retailers soon

Best Buy: New Xbox Gaming Headset

Microsoft has announced a new Xbox Gaming Headset that’s basically an improved refresh with a better microphone, longer battery life, and just improved audio all around.

The new Xbox Gaming Headset does cost $10 more than the original at $109.99, but it packs a ton of improvements to offset the new price. Dolby Atmos support (with a free license included) has been added in addition to the Windows Sonic and DTS Headphone:X standards the original headset supported.

The headset's internal processor has been upgraded to a Qualcomm S5 Gen 2 chipset that should reduce latency. It also features upgraded Bluetooth 5.3 support for connecting to the Xbox Series X/S and PCs.

Microsoft has dropped the green highlights of the original headset for an all-black look. Thankfully, this new headset retains the rotating dials built into the outside of the ear cups.

The microphone now features voice isolation and auto-mutes when it picks up any blaring background noise.

Lastly, battery life has been extended from 15 hours to 20 hours, so you can almost game for a full day straight.

The Xbox Gaming Headset is available to purchase now for $109.99 at Best Buy and more retailers to come soon.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.