New Xbox Gaming Headset features Dolby Atmos and a better voice isolating mic
Better features and longer battery life for only $10 more
😌 Added Dolby Atmos support with a free license included
New Qualcomm S5 Gen 2 chipset and Bluetooth 5.3 support
🎙️ Improved microphone with voice isolation and auto-mute
🔋 20 hour battery life, 5 more hours than previously
💸 $10 price bump up to $109.99
🏷️ Available to purchase now at Best Buy and more retailers soon
Microsoft has announced a new Xbox Gaming Headset that’s basically an improved refresh with a better microphone, longer battery life, and just improved audio all around.
The new Xbox Gaming Headset does cost $10 more than the original at $109.99, but it packs a ton of improvements to offset the new price. Dolby Atmos support (with a free license included) has been added in addition to the Windows Sonic and DTS Headphone:X standards the original headset supported.
The headset's internal processor has been upgraded to a Qualcomm S5 Gen 2 chipset that should reduce latency. It also features upgraded Bluetooth 5.3 support for connecting to the Xbox Series X/S and PCs.
Microsoft has dropped the green highlights of the original headset for an all-black look. Thankfully, this new headset retains the rotating dials built into the outside of the ear cups.
The microphone now features voice isolation and auto-mutes when it picks up any blaring background noise.
Lastly, battery life has been extended from 15 hours to 20 hours, so you can almost game for a full day straight.
The Xbox Gaming Headset is available to purchase now for $109.99 at Best Buy and more retailers to come soon.
Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.