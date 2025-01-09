(Credit: id Tech)

📆 A new Xbox Developer Direct takes place on January 23 at 10am PT/ 1pm ET

👀 The games in the spotlight include Doom: The Dark Ages, South of Midnight, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

🆕 Microsoft has also said a brand-new game will be revealed during the show

Microsoft’s now annual Xbox Developer Direct presentation returns on January 23. The show will focus on a handful of upcoming Xbox games in 2025 and the studios responsible, including South of Midnight, Doom: The Dark Ages and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Microsoft has also teased that a brand new game will be revealed from another studio, which means it should be worth tuning in for if you’re an Xbox or PC gamer. Microsoft shadowed dropped the excellent Hi-Fi Rush during the first ever Developer Direct, so fingers crossed something like that happens again.

None of the three games mentioned have a release date yet, so hopefully that changes after the presentation. We’ve been waiting a while for South of Midnight in particular, which was first announced in June, 2023.

How to watch the Xbox Developer Direct

You can tune in to the Xbox Developer Direct on January 23, 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm UK / 7pm BST. The show will be broadcast on Xbox’s YouTube channel, and we’ll embed the video link below closer to the time.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.