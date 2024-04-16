🙌 Apple may be addressing a common criticism about the iPhone’s camera

Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro will likely sport one of the best smartphone cameras on the market, and it could fix one frustrating flaw with last year’s iPhone 15 Pro.

Apple upped its game with the iPhone 15 Pro’s camera, delivering a 5x optical zoom on the 15 Pro Max and an improved 24MP main camera. Its new smart HDR 5 tech also balanced skin tones better, and the ability to transform all photos into portraits was a nice touch. You can read more about it in our full iPhone 15 Pro Max review.

However, one criticism the iPhone 15 camera has faced is its tendency to produce unexpected artifacts like lens flare. It’s particularly noticeable in bright and sunny locations, but it seems Apple is working to address this problem.

A Chinese news aggregator yeux122, translated by MacRumors, said that Apple is considering adding a new anti-reflective technology when manufacturing its cameras. The new process should negate lens flare and ghosting, and ultimately produce more lifelike and natural photos.

Apple is also reportedly planning to release seven iPhone 16 colors this year. Purple and white hues could join the existing five shades of black, green, blue, yellow and pink, but we’ll have to wait to see whether Apple will stick with just four titanium color options for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max.

We should hear more about the future of iOS on iPhone at Apple’s WWDC 2024 event, which takes place on June 10. However, expect the iPhone 16 to launch in September.