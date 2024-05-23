🆕 Eight new emoji are coming to iOS 18

😩 They include a new face that sums up how most of us feel

🤏 The tiny island of Sark is also getting a flag emoji

✏ Expect Apple and Google to alter the designs slightly

Emojis have become part of our daily lexicon and are a great way to quickly express yourself. We love an emoji here at The Shortcut, but sometimes there aren’t enough little yellow faces to truly get your message across. Thankfully, that’s about to change.

The Unicode Consortium has proposed adding eight new emojis, which should make their way to iOS 18 and Android 15 shortly. The list includes:

Face With Bags Under Eyes

Fingerprint

Leafless Tree

Root Vegetable

Harp

Shovel

Splatter

Flag: Sark

While I’m not sure how many people will be rushing to use the Root Vegetable or Harp emoji, the “face with bags under eyes” is bound to be popular. The more emojis that can sum up the sheer exhaustion of existing, the better.

Some of the emojis on this list will likely take on whole new meanings, too. We’ve already seen how the humble eggplant and peach emojis are used in a sexual context, so don’t be surprised if users find a way to make the Leafless Tree emoji mean something completely different in a few years.

You may be wondering what the flag for Sark is, too. Sark is a small, autonomous island located between England and France. It has a population of 562 people and there are also no cars. Soon, those 562 people can show their patriotism for the Isle of Sark with a quick flag emoji.

Apple and Google will change the look of the proposed emojis slightly, so expect the designs to look a little different when they do arrive on iOS and Android. The Unicode 16 beta ends on July 2, but it’s unclear the exact date when we can welcome these new emoji into our hearts.

Apple is set to unveil all the new features coming to iOS 18 at WWDC 24, which takes place on June 10.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.